UNHCR and Turkey discuss voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees

Discussions on the voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees took place today in Geneva between the respective teams of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, and the Turkish government under the auspices of Ms. Gillian Triggs, the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, and His Excellency Yavuz Selim Kiran, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey. The two teams will convene for follow up discussions in Turkey.

Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world and UNHCR remains committed to working with the Turkish authorities on all refugee matters, including durable solutions for Syrian refugees.