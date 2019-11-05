UNHCR and Turkey discuss voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees
Discussions on the voluntary repatriation of Syrian refugees took place today in Geneva between the respective teams of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, and the Turkish government under the auspices of Ms. Gillian Triggs, the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, and His Excellency Yavuz Selim Kiran, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey. The two teams will convene for follow up discussions in Turkey.
Turkey hosts the largest refugee population in the world and UNHCR remains committed to working with the Turkish authorities on all refugee matters, including durable solutions for Syrian refugees.
Related news and stories
Briefing Notes
UNHCR expanding response in northern Iraq amid continuing Syrian refugee influx
Press Releases
Refugee returns to Burundi must be voluntary and not under pressure
Briefing Notes
Latest refugee influx to Iraq passes 10,000 mark as humanitarian needs mount in Syria
Stories
Refugees entering Iraq describe anguish at fleeing north-east Syria
Briefing Notes
Refugee arrivals to Iraq pass 7,000 mark in seven days
Briefing Notes