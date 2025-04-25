Emergency appeal

A devastating earthquake has struck Myanmar, causing widespread destruction and leaving thousands of families in urgent need of assistance.

1.6 million displaced people live in central and northwest parts of Myanmar, where the earthquake has hit hardest. Homes are destroyed, lives lost, and communities are struggling to cope with the aftermath.

Your donation can provide life-saving support, including emergency shelter, essential relief items, and protection.

Please donate today. Your kindness and compassion can bring hope and relief to those who need it most.