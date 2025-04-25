Close sites icon close

UNHCR responds to the latest wave of deadly attacks in Ukraine

Briefing notes

Three people pictured from behind, a damaged car behind them, as they observe a damaged building
© UNHCR/Oleksii Barkov

UNHCR helps to save lives and build better futures for the millions of people forced to flee their homes.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency works to ensure that everybody has the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge, having fled violence, persecution or war at home.

Since 1950, we have faced multiple crises on multiple continents, and provided vital protection and assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced and stateless people, many of whom have nobody left to turn to.

We help to save lives and build better futures for millions forced from home.

Key facts and figures

122.6 million people worldwide are forcibly displaced.
As of the end of June 2024
Source: UNHCR Mid-Year Trends 2024, 9 October 2024
The total number of forcibly displaced people worldwide accounts for overlaps between population groups.

Most refugees – 71 per cent – are hosted by low- and middle-income countries.
As of the end of June 2024
Source: UNHCR Mid-Year Trends 2024, 9 October 2024

Latest from UNHCR

Emergency appeal

Myanmar earthquake emergency

A devastating earthquake has struck Myanmar, causing widespread destruction and leaving thousands of families in urgent need of assistance.

1.6 million displaced people live in central and northwest parts of Myanmar, where the earthquake has hit hardest. Homes are destroyed, lives lost, and communities are struggling to cope with the aftermath.

Your donation can provide life-saving support, including emergency shelter, essential relief items, and protection.

Please donate today. Your kindness and compassion can bring hope and relief to those who need it most.

Collapsed buildings due to the earthquake
© UNHCR
US$ 500

can provide 5 essential relief item kits to an earthquake-affected household in Myanmar

US$ 136

can provide a 4x50m tarpaulin sheet to cover the shelter, offering space for families to feel secure

US$ 48

can provide two kitchen sets for cooking and eating

Cover of the 2024 Mid-Year Trends report featuring a refugee tent camp.

UNHCR Annual Global Trends Report

DATA AND STATISTICS

UNHCR Mid-Year Trends report 2024

UNHCR's Mid-Year Trends report covers key statistical trends on refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced and stateless persons for the first six months of 2024. 

At the end of June 2024, 122.6 million people worldwide remained forcibly displaced due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order. This represents an increase of 5 per cent, or 5.3 million people, compared to the end of 2023. 

For more than 12 years the number of people remaining forcibly displaced has continued to grow. Greater efforts by the international community to share responsibilities and find durable solutions are needed to reverse the trend. 

MADE51 crafted by refugees logo
Browse the MADE51 shop for beautiful hand-made pieces produced by refugees.
Icon of an email
Subscribe to our newsletter and become part of a global community that cares about the protection and well-being of refugees.
Search the leading source of legislation, case law and UNHCR guidance on refugees, stateless and internally displaced persons.