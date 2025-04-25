UNHCR responds to the latest wave of deadly attacks in Ukraine
UNHCR responds to the latest wave of deadly attacks in Ukraine
UNHCR helps to save lives and build better futures for the millions of people forced to flee their homes.
Since 1950, we have faced multiple crises on multiple continents, and provided vital protection and assistance to refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced and stateless people, many of whom have nobody left to turn to.
We help to save lives and build better futures for millions forced from home.
Key facts and figures
Latest from X
May you rest in peace, Pope Francis.— Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) April 21, 2025
You stood up and spoke out — relentlessly — for the poor, the persecuted, the victims of war, the refugees, the migrants.
May you continue to give us faith and courage in this brutal world.@Pontifex pic.twitter.com/DoGt4KxiWH
Need help?
Find information and services for refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless persons
Latest from UNHCR
Myanmar earthquake emergency
A devastating earthquake has struck Myanmar, causing widespread destruction and leaving thousands of families in urgent need of assistance.
1.6 million displaced people live in central and northwest parts of Myanmar, where the earthquake has hit hardest. Homes are destroyed, lives lost, and communities are struggling to cope with the aftermath.
Your donation can provide life-saving support, including emergency shelter, essential relief items, and protection.
Please donate today. Your kindness and compassion can bring hope and relief to those who need it most.
can provide 5 essential relief item kits to an earthquake-affected household in Myanmar
can provide a 4x50m tarpaulin sheet to cover the shelter, offering space for families to feel secure
can provide two kitchen sets for cooking and eating
UNHCR Annual Global Trends Report
UNHCR Mid-Year Trends report 2024
UNHCR's Mid-Year Trends report covers key statistical trends on refugees, asylum-seekers, internally displaced and stateless persons for the first six months of 2024.
At the end of June 2024, 122.6 million people worldwide remained forcibly displaced due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order. This represents an increase of 5 per cent, or 5.3 million people, compared to the end of 2023.
For more than 12 years the number of people remaining forcibly displaced has continued to grow. Greater efforts by the international community to share responsibilities and find durable solutions are needed to reverse the trend.